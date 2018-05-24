AB de Villiers retires: How Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, and other Bollywood celebrities reacted

After an illustrious 14-year career, AB de Villiers, the frontman of South Africa’s cricket team, shocked the cricket fraternity as well as all cricket fans across the world by announcing his retirement from all formats of cricket.

While announcing retirement, De Villiers said in a statement, “After 114 test matches, 228 one day internationals and 78 T20 internationals it is time for others to take over. I’ve had my turn and to be honest I’m tired.”

And his fans in Bollywood including Anushka Sharma, Saiyami Kher, and Arjun Kapoor expressed their disappointment. Anushka took it to Twitter to wish AB de Villiers and his wife Danielle a happy life ahead.

In her tweet, Anushka wrote, “In life, what we do to positively impact the lives of others has greater meaning than what we accomplish for ourselves. You’ve managed to do both beautifully & always with such grace & integrity. Wishing you & Danielle a blessed, happy life ahead @ABdeVilliers17 @DanielleDV27.”

Arjun Kapoor, Saiyami Kher, a cricket enthusiast and television actor Nakuul Mehta also applauded the cricketer for giving the audience great cricketing experience.

In his tweet, Arjun said, “Congratulations @ABdeVilliers17, what a spectacularly proud cricketing career you’ve had! Your game will be talked about for years to come. Wish you all the best for your future endeavors. #ABDevilliers.”

Saddened by the sudden announcement, Saiyami requested AB de Villiers to play a little longer. She wrote, “Oh noooo @ABdeVilliers17 please play a little longer. Please.

