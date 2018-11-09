Siddharth criticises Virat Kohli for leave India comment to fan; says its an 'idiotic set of words to come from the Indian captain’

Actor Siddharth is known to be quite vocal on social media if he doesn’t like anything and most recently he expressed his displeasure with Virat Kohli’s reaction to an Indian fan. The Indian captain had told the fan that if he does not like Indian cricketers, he should leave India. However, Siddharth has reacted saying Virat has used an idiotic set of words which is not expected from an Indian captain.

Siddharth in his tweet said “If you want to remain #KingKohli it may be time to teach yourself to think 'What would Dravid say?' before speaking in future.” However, the actor has faced a lot of criticism for his tweet as there are many fans supporting Virat Kohli for his reaction. Interestingly, two days after the video went viral, Virat said he will stick to getting trolled and it is not something that will affect him. He went on to clarify that the statement was to the specific comment where the fan mentioned ‘these Indians’ and not for any other part.

Virat Kohli was criticised by many fans for being inconsiderate and telling the fan to move countries after he said he likes English and Australian cricketers better. Interestingly, a Virat fan has been poking fun at all the haters saying the cricketer is now using all Indian brands and will stop associations with all foreign brands.

