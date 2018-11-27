MeToo: "Lara Dutta would come home and complain about Sajid Khan mistreating her co-stars," reveals Mahesh Bhupathi

In the wake of the #MeToo Movement, a lot of people from the Bollywood film industry, have been called out for sexual abuse and misconduct. After Nana Patekar, big names such as Anu Malik, Vikas Bahl, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Subhash Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, among others were also called out.

Actress Lara Dutta was one among the actors who came out in support of the victims. Dutta’s husband, Mahesh Bhupathi, had taken to Twitter and lauded his wife’s move after the actress turned down an offer she had received from Mukesh Chhabra’s (one of the accused) company.

Recently, while speaking at an event, Mahesh Bhupathi spoke about director Sajid Khan and how his wife had seen him being rude to her Housefull co-stars.

Mahesh said, “We were in London at that time. She would come home and would start complaining about how one of her co-stars was being mistreated by the director. I told her, ‘You guys are all complicit. All the four of you, who were in the film, were listening to what he was saying and not telling him it’s not ok. So, at some level you guys are complicit and she agreed.”

Earlier, Mahesh Bhupathi had posted a note on Twitter reprimanding all the Me Too accused. He wrote: “Two days ago my wife, who's shooting out of town, got an offer from a leading international digital platform through Mukesh Chhabra's company. She forwarded it to me for my feedback. I asked if she really wanted to empower his company even after what's been in the news. Her reaction was that the digital platform hadn't really pulled back business from him either. Later, Lara got in touch with the digital platform and told them she wouldn't accept work through this company specifically. I think she did the right thing. I am not sure it's enough though.”