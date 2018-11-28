"I was on a liquid diet while shooting for 2.0": Akshay Kumar

Bollywood star Akshay plays a super villain in the film, 2.0 and his new whole new avatar is what everybody has been talking about ever since the movie posters released. In the movie, the actor is seen sporting spikes from head to toe, long nails, and big, sharp teeth.

Talking about how fascinated he was with his own look, the actor said, “When I saw myself in that get up for the first time, I kept on clicking selfies. My family was with me, so kept on clicking selfies with my wife with my children.”

In a recent interview, Akshay revealed that the most difficult part was sitting quietly in one place for three-and-a-half hours each day while three people worked on his body.

"When you are shooting with prosthetics all over your body, the pores on your skin can't breathe because there is no oxygen since your whole body is packed. So, for the five to six hours that I used to shoot, all the sweat used remain inside my body. When they use to remove the whole thing, I used to smell of sweat,” he explained.

Talking further about the strict diet he had to follow for his role, he said, “You were not allowed to eat after putting on prosthetics because your body has to be intact, as the bodysuit has been made according to your size. Plus you have to be on liquid diet. Only milkshakes, juices and water were allowed.”

2.0 will see Akshay star opposite superstar Rajinikanth. The film is directed by Shankar and is a sequel to 2010’s Enthiran (Robot).