Dwayne Johnson lets his daughter paints his nails red; says it's part of "Papa Bear Priorities" 

Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was seen sporting some red nail polish on his daughter's insistence. The 46-year-old action star shared a photo of himself getting his nails done by his two-and-half-year-old daughter Jasmine Lia.

In the Instagram caption, Dwayne said he couldn't say no when his little daughter offered to paint his nails, as she wanted him to have it. The actor said as he tried to say goodbye before going to work, his daughter said it would be really great if he got his nails painted but was also swayed by her gorgeous blue eyes and even called the whole idea all part of "Papa Bear's priorities" and said no remover is needed for them for a long time.

Dwayne Johnson is currently working on the sequel to Big Trouble in Little China, and he will also be seen in a project with Shane Black called Doc Savage. Additionally, he also announced that he will be a part of a film with Chris Pratt.