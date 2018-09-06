My films may not be meaningful but my movies have huge messages: Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan says that he doesn't do "meaningful films" but his movies carry "huge messages".



It was in 1988 that Salman made a splash in Bollywood as an actor in Biwi Ho To Aisi. The Maine Pyar Kiya star added muscle to his filmography with hit films like Karan Arjun, Judwaa, Biwi No.1, Wanted, Dabangg and Kick that presented him as the quintessential hero.



I don't do messages like 'meaningful films. My films have huge messages in them...all my films. The message is that keep away from the wrong and do the right thing," Salman, who has as many as 34.4 million followers on Twitter, said a recent interview.



Then referring to his dialogues from films, he asked what can be a bigger message than "Swagat nahi karoge hamara?" or "Mujh par ek ehsaan karna, ki mujh par koi ehsaan na karna" or "Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, fir main apne aap ki bhi nahi sunta".



Looking back at his acting journey that started 30 years ago, he shared: "It seems like it happened a few days ago. I saw one girl, an air hostess. She said 'Hi, how are you? How is it going? Having a good flight?'"



He also spoke about the turning point in his professional life.



"All the big hit films, as well as the disaster ones, have been turning points," said the Tubelight actor.



Apart from bashing up the bad guys or romancing actresses on the big screen and producing films, Salman also serves as a host of TV shows -- Bigg Boss being his forthcoming one.



(From IANS)