'The roka ceremony felt spiritual,' says Nick Jonas on engagement with Priyanka Chopra, reveals favourite nickname

Star couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on the internet everywhere. After having made their relationship official with a ceremony held in Mumbai, Nick has finally opened up about his engagement with PeeCee on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"We both left that ceremony so full of joy," Nick said, also sharing that his parents were "blown away by the love shared among all the people."

"For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards," he added.

Nick explained when exactly they felt that their engagement was truly official. "We had this beautiful ceremony and we felt so connected, our families all met, it was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram, we were like 'Oh my God! It's official," the singer joked.

When the show host asked Nick if the couple had a celebrity nickname, Nick cheekily suggested that he liked the name "P***k".

The couple first set all the eyes on them when they arrived together at last year's Met Gala, both dressed in Ralph Lauren creations.