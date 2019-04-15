Pankaj Tripathi asks Sahil Khattar, "Woh khatarnaak YouTube Channel tumhara hai?" on the sets of Kabir Khan's 83

Actor Sahil Khattar who is currently prepping up for Kabir Khan's 83, along with other actors for the cricket biopic can't hide his happiness. The actor met his idol Pankaj Tripathi during the training sessions. Sahil who will be playing the role of Syed Kirmani interacted with Pankaj Tripathi who has been roped in to play Man Singh, who was the manager of 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team.

Sahil expressed his happiness saying, "He is the biggest actor in the country and everyone loves him. The first time I met him, I asked him about acting and life. I wanted to know something about him so that I can imbibe at least some of that in my life. That conversation went on for an hour and a half. Whatever he was saying, I was listening intently. When we finished, he said goodnight and left. The next day, he told me, ‘Woh khatarak YouTube Channel tumhara hai (That dangerous YouTube Channel is yours)? Woh Sunday Dhamaal tum karte ho (Do you host Sunday Dhamaal)? You hosted DID (Dance India Dance)? I said yes. He was like, ‘I have seen so much of your work. Sorry I didn’t take you seriously yesterday.’ Basically, he is so modest. Look at his stature, for him to come and say this the next day, was amazing. I hope he influences my acting too.”

In fact, Sahil also shared his learning from the digital medium with the Pankaj. "He (Pankaj) also has a web series coming out. I guided him a bit. The fact that besides being a great actor, he understands and respects my understanding when it comes to digital is truly incredible. Hats off to his modesty, friendship and openness as an actor," he says.