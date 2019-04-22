Bollywood actor Rahul Dev's father passes away at 91

Bollywood and television actor Rahul Dev's father has passed away at 91. Rahul took to Twitter to announce that his father passed away last week and also shared a photograph of himself sitting next to his father. "Will miss you Papa. He left us five days ago, a brilliant innings of 91. Most cherished moment with him at a robust ninety," Rahul tweeted.



He also shared that his father was a decorated police officer and the recipient of the coveted Gallantry Award. "A simple, kind and free-spirited soul. Blessed to be his son," he added. Rahul is also the brother of actor Mukul Dev, who is popularly known for his Bollywood and Punjabi films and was most recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana.



Rahul is known for his works in Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu films. He made his debut in the 2000 film Champion. He was later seen in films like Asoka, Omkara, Dishoom and Mubarakan.