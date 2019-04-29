‘I don’t feel like acting right now’: Shah Rukh Khan takes temporary break from films

After the debacle of Zero, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has announced that he will be taking a break from films as of now, and will instead spend time with his family for now. In a recent interview during the premiere of the 2018 film in China, the 53-year-old actor said he will only act when he feels like it, and right now he does not feel like it so he is only busy reading scripts.

While SRK did have a few films lined up after Zero like Rakesh Sharma’s biopic Saare Jahan Se Achha, it looks like he will not be taking up anything soon or at least till June. Shah Rukh said he does not have anything "stunning, scintillating and exciting" and while is reading and working on many of them, it will be difficult to say if he will make a decision by June too. Interestingly, Shah Rukh revealed that when he was asked to come to the Beijing Film Festival, the actor said they didn’t need to show Zero as he would come anyway.

He added that while he was making the film, he did it with a lot of love and hard work but a lot of people did not like it. It is after he received the reactions that the actor slowly felt detached from the film but it will be a different experience to visit it after so many months. While Shah Rukh has announced the break, he also revealed that he hasn’t taken up any film after Zero is because he does not have any like he usually does. Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero featuring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, was produced by the actor himself and directed by Aanand but only earned 186 crores after it released on December 21.

