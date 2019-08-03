"I was on a plane and had to feed her (Mehr), and I had to take her to the washroom," recollects Neha Dhupia as she launches Freedom To Feed campaign

As part of the International Breastfeeding Week, actor Neha Dhupia launched the Freedom To Feed campaign. The actress launched the campaign with a video she posted on her official Instagram page. In the heart-warming video, Neha is seen sharing moments with her daughter.

The video post's caption read, "#freedomtofeed - an initiative by Neha Dhupia. Let's start a conversation... As mothers we need #freedomtofeed ... #internationalbreastfeedingweek #ItsNotAnAd." In the video, Neha talks about becoming a mother and how challenging the journey has been so far. She highlights the importance of breastfeeding, while talking about the challenges that come with feeding the child in public places. Neha recollected one of her plane journeys when she was travelling alone with her baby. She said in the video, "I remember standing up in the plane and telling everyone I'll be using the washroom for about 15 minutes... I remember... hoping (in the washroom) the seat-belt sign doesn't go on."

The actress followed this video post with an image post about motherhood and posted a long caption, here's an excerpt, "It's been 8 months since I embarked on this rollercoaster and there is no better time than now to talk about how truly grateful I am for all the joy that our little one has brought into our lives...motherhood like all else hasn’t been easy... the sleepless nights, the feeling like a food source ,the blues are all a part of this wonderful package. Its amazing how the mommy brain can do so many things at the same time and works on autopilot."

Neha further added, "I know I’m not alone in feeling that there has to be a slight shift in our mentalities, in the fact that we need more facilities for breast feeding moms with their babies or even their breast pumps ...and the only way this can happen is if we start a conversation... I want to encourage moms like you and me whether breast feeding or not , to share their story ... tag me @nehadhupia and use the hashtag #freedomtofeed and I promise to share story with my little world... @freedomtofeed."