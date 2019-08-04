Who says actors can't be friends? TV stars pick best buddies in world of showbiz

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS): Who says actors can't be friends? On Friendship Day on Sunday, actors Deepshikha Nagpal, Hiba Nawab and Kinshuk Vaidya opened up about their "cheerleader and support system" in showbiz.



"Amongst the various people I know in the Bollywood and television industry, Ayub Khan has become a very close friend. I remember meeting him on the sets of a show we were shooting together in Dubai and back then we weren't as close to each other," Deepshikha said.



"Although we had to play the character of a boyfriend and a girlfriend, off-screen we wouldn't converse much and would often stay apart. However, within 15 days of shooting, we started talking a lot and became close friends.



"From sharing our ups and downs to turning into 4 am friends, a lot changed in our relationship. It's been 20 years now since I have known him, and he is like an agony aunt to me now," the Main Bhi Ardhangini actress added.



Actress Hiba Nawab sees her best friend in Raashi Bawa, who is also her co-star in Jijaji Chhat Per Hain. "She is basically my human diary and I really love her the way she is. I think more than friends, we are like sisters and it's such a pure bond," she added.

Actresses Hiba Nawab and Raashi Bawa (Photo: IANS)



Actress Simran Pareenja of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein is best friends forever with Fenil Umrigar.

"Me and Fenil became friends when we started doing our first small-screen project. Ever since then she is my best friend forever as we have shared a lot of memories together. We have seen our struggling days together which has played a major role in strengthening our bond," she said.

Actress Heena Parmar from Main Bhi Ardhangini, on the other hand, picked her former Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki co-star Shraddha Arya.



"I have been in this industry for some time now, and have made a lot of friends, but the most special bond I share is with Shraddha Arya who has come to become my best friend. We became friends when we started off with a show which was our television debut," she said.

Actor Kinshuk Vaidya and Shivya Pathania (Photo: IANS)





"Ever since then we've become really close friends, so much so that our families also get along well. We have created endless memories together but my fondest memories with her are of the time we went on a trip to Thailand for her birthday. It was the most splendid vacation we ever had together and we in fact still recall several moments from that vacation," she recalled.



Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki actor Kinshuk Vaidya has known actress Shivya Pathania for the last four years.

Actors Deepshikha Nagpal and Ayub Khan (Photo: IANS)

"She has grown to become my closest and dearest friend in this industry. We first met at the audition of a show and then eventually became co-actors.



"There are several moments that we cherish together, but the most special one is that of her first birthday that we spent together after we became friends. She has been and is my biggest cheerleader, confider and support system."