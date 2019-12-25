Singer Adele shares photos from her Christmas party and fans can't stop appreciating her new avatar
Singer Adele looks glamour in the latest pictures she shared from her annual Christmas party where she can be seen joining The Grinch and Santa Claus to pose for festive-themed photos.
In the pictures, the 'Hello' hitmaker, who has visibly shed a lot of weight, can be seen wearing a satin dress with puff-ball sleeves and a subtly-designed split. She wore her golden tresses in an exaggerated side-parting, while she opted for a full, glamorous make-up look.
"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch," the 31-year-old singer captioned the pictures while wishing Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone.
Commenting on her picture, fashion model Rudy Bundini called her 'Queen'.
While actress Zoe Saldana posted a couple of hearts, American television personality Jenni Farley commented 'Stunning'.