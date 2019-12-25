Singer Adele looks glamour in the latest pictures she shared from her annual Christmas party where she can be seen joining The Grinch and Santa Claus to pose for festive-themed photos.

In the pictures, the 'Hello' hitmaker, who has visibly shed a lot of weight, can be seen wearing a satin dress with puff-ball sleeves and a subtly-designed split. She wore her golden tresses in an exaggerated side-parting, while she opted for a full, glamorous make-up look.

"We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch," the 31-year-old singer captioned the pictures while wishing Merry Christmas and happy holidays to everyone.



Commenting on her picture, fashion model Rudy Bundini called her 'Queen'.



While actress Zoe Saldana posted a couple of hearts, American television personality Jenni Farley commented 'Stunning'.