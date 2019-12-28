Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS): Actress Amruta Khanvilkar, who was seen in the Alia Bhatt-starrer Raazi, stunned one and all in a gorgeous pink sari at a recent outing.



She turned heads with her 'desi' look. She was wearing a baby pink floral khinkhab weave sari from Warp 'n Weft by Sagrika Rai.

To add some bling, she wore jewellery by Kohar Jewelery and tied her hair in a bun. Her make-up was subtle.



Amruta is known for playing the simple and demure Munira in Raazi, a serial killer Lovina in web series Damaged and a happy-go-lucky girl in the John Abraham-starrer, Satyamev Jayate.

She has also done shows such as Time Bomb 9/11 and 24 as well as some reality shows.

"The audience is very receptive and open to various forms of narratives on digital platforms and there are fewer barriers as compared to other mediums."

Amruta Khanvilkar (Photo: IANS)

"There is more freedom of expression and scriptwriters, directors and actors have the opportunity to take more cinematic liberties," Amruta had told reporters while talking about the scope of digital world.