The year 2019 put a few Indian entertainers in the spotlight for their performances, association with causes and their global recognition. As the year draws to a close, here’s a look at the top actors and entertainment professionals who made the country proud.





Guneet Monga

Although the likes of AR Rahman, Resul Pookutty and the late Satyajit Ray made Indian proud at the Academy Awards, Guneet Monga's film, Period: End of a Sentence was the first part-Indian production to win an Oscar. As one of the co-producers of the film, Monga endeavoured to stir up a conversation around the taboos of menstruation and how it directly affects education of the girl child in India. In the past, Monga has produced critically acclaimed and award winning films such as Masaan and Lunchbox.





Ali Fazal

Our very own Guddu bhaiyya (Ali's character in Mirzapur web series) is currently shooting for Death in the Nile, his third outing after Victoria and Abdul and Fast 7. In the latest Hollywood production, Ali is paired opposite Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot. The film, an adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Death in the Nile, is amongst the most-awaited films of 2020. Ali, who has a packed schedule for next year, is being offered more work in the West.





Priyanka Chopra Jonas

As the first Indian producer with active work in Hollywood currently, the actress announced a film with Mindy Kaling which will see her debut as a producer internationally. Besides this, Priyanka also announced a biopic on Maa Anand Sheela and an Amazon Prime series based on the sangeet ceremony of her and pop star husband Nick Jonas’ wedding.

Vir Das

With two comedy specials to his name, Vir became the only Indian comic to have sold out 36 American shows appealing to over 50,000 people. His other special sold out three shows at Just For Laughs which is one of the biggest comedy festivals in the world. His performance was notably among the best and highest reviewed shows at the venue. Vir also performed at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and continued his golden run. He even starred in the ABC show Whiskey Cavalier.



Shah Rukh Khan

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan made it to the coveted list of being on The David Letterman Show. As Letterman proclaimed that here’s the world’s most loved star, SRK played the part with his trademark candour and wit, cracking up the host and viewers with self deprecating humour.