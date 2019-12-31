Gauri Khan is always sharing snippets into the life of her family on Instagram. The mother of three recently shared an image of husband Shah Rukh Khan and their youngest son AbRam on her Insta stories that were from an earlier holiday.

Posted with the caption, “Happy New Year”. Gauri added a heart emoji with the caption as well.

In the picture, King Khan could be seen all decked up in a Native-American costume and headgear, posing next to AbRam. The youngster wore a war bonnet and was decked in an outfit similar to that of his father’s.

The interior designer also shared a couple of images of AbRam. The photo captioned by the doting mother read, “Guessing he loves the camera!” and Bollywood’s A-listers including Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Pandey commented on the picture.



