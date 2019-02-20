"To be in a bed all alone is also a new feeling": Malaika Arora on divorce with Arbaaz Khan

Bollywood actress and model Malaika Arora recently opened up about her divorce with actor Arbaaz Khan on Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio show, What Women Want.

Speaking on the show, Malaika said, “It’s never, ever easy, like no other major decision in your life. At the end of the day, someone has to be blamed. You always have to point fingers at someone. I think that’s the general human nature to go about things,” she said.

She further went on to say, “We did think about a lot of things and weighed every single pro and con. And then we decided, it’s better off that we move our separate ways because we’d just be better people. Because we were two people in a situation making each other extremely unhappy which was impacting everybody else’s life around us.”

Talking about how her family wasn't sure of the idea, the 45-year-old actor said, “Nobody really encourages you to go right ahead. Even the night before the divorce, I had my family sit with me and ask me, are you sure? I heard this all along and perhaps rightly so because these are people who worry and care for you. If you are in an unhappy marriage and that’s what you decide to do you should do it with a lot of dignity, self-respect. Don’t let anybody tell you that you are any less of a woman. With me, I could sense that a lot of people were like, how the hell did you pull it off?”

While advising women to date after a divorce, she says, “It’s not impossible. Swipe left, right, whatever it might be! Have fun! For the first time in your life, you will also discover a kind of freedom. To be in a bed all alone is also a new feeling!”

Malaika and Arbaaz divorced in 2017 after almost 19 years of marriage. They have 16-year-old son, Arhaan.