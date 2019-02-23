"Marshmello, naam toh suna hoga," says Shah Rukh Khan in the new BIBA song

BIBA, a collaborative music video by electronic dance music DJ-producer Marshmello and Bollywood's sought-after music-composer Pritam was released on Valentine's Day. The video saw over 4 million views in 48 hours of its release.



The music video has been given a Bollywood-ish treatment and look from the house of Dharma Productions and Student of the Year 2 Director, Punit Malhotra. The video features Shah Rukh Khan as India’s most prolific moviestar, dominating film screens for well over two decades earning him the moniker Bollywood's King of Romance.



Speaking about the video, Shah Rukh Khan said, "This was a fun project to be apart of. BIBA is a catchy, romantic song and the video does a good job of reflecting the light-hearted charm of the track with its distinct multi-cultural elements. I thought it was absolutely hilarious, and I think people are really going to love watching the video on repeat."



BIBA received over a million plays in a week on JioSaavn from the day of release and a near 3 million views on YouTube for the lyric video. The uplifting, romantic track combines the pure emotion and joy of Bollywood with Marshmello's world-class contemporary production that fills stadiums and festival-grounds around the world.







Director Punit Malhotra commented, "When we started shooting the music video we had a clear vision of the story we wanted to tell. It was imperative we did justice to both, the song and the visuals. Marshmello is a super fun artiste and collaborating with him has been a great experience. The song he's created with Pritam is such an upbeat song that kept the whole set grooving throughout. It felt like one big Bollywood themed party. He really enjoys and embraces Bollywood so re-creating some of the iconic scenes was so much fun. SRK joined the party and that made it even more special. I am glad I got to direct this with my Dharma 2.0 team. It was the cherry on top of an already amazing cake."



The track also features Indo-Kiwi artist and Youtube phenomenon Shirley Setia who sings a verse along with singers, Pardeep Singh Sran and Dev Negi.



