"Hardik Pandya has not stepped out of the house, is committed not to repeat the mistake," says father Himanshu Pandya

After the Koffee with Karan controversy, cricketer Hardik Pandya has been suspended by the BCCI along with KL Rahul for making misogynist comments on the show. Reportedly, both the cricketers were sent back from Australia and will also miss the upcoming New Zealand tour.

Meanwhile, Hardik's father Himanshu Pandya, who claimed his son to be innocent a few days ago, has spoken again in public about his son's state of mind. He revealed that he watched the second ODI between India and Australia but is not talking with anybody at the moment.

“He watched the match. Ever since he has returned from Australia, he has not stepped out of the house. He is also not taking any calls… he is just taking rest. He is very disappointed with the suspension and repents the views he expressed on the TV show. He is committed not to repeat the same mistake.

He further went on to add, “We have decided not to talk to him on this subject. Even his elder brother Krunal has not discussed anything about the episode with him. We are waiting for the BCCI’s decision.”