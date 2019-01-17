"You are the reason I'm so happy," Rishabh Pant writes to girlfriend, makes relationship official on Instagram

Rishabh Pant is one of the most sought-after players in the Indian cricket team. The 21-year-old is also known to constantly update his fans with everything that is happening in his life with various posts and stories on Instagram.

Of all his posts, the latest one seems to have got the most attention. Pant made his relationship public and took it to Instagram to reveal the love of his life-Isha Negi. He posted a picture of both of them and captioned it:

“I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

Isha also shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote: “My man, my soulmate, my best friend, the love of my life. @rishabhpant”. In the comments, ‘Love you,’ replied Rishabh Pant.T he girl with whom Pant is in a relationship with is a 21-year-old entrepreneur and interior designer Isha Negi.

See the post: