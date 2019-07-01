'Producer wanted to fry eggs on my belly to portray hotness': Mallika Sherawat on scene she rejected

The latest episode of The Kapil Sharma Show saw TV producer Ekta Kapoor along with the cast of her new horror comedy web series, Booo Sabki Phategi - Tusshar Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda as guests. While at the show, the stars made some shocking revelations.

Kapil, the host of the show teased Mallika with rumours of people wrapping chapatis using newspapers and posters with actor's pictures in it, so as to keep it "hot".

The question, however, prompted Mallika to open up about an incident when producer once had asked her to shoot for a scene in which they would fry eggs on her belly to portray her "hotness". The Murder actress added that she refused to shoot the scene.

In an earlier interview, Mallika also said she lost out on a number of projects as male actors could not stomach her opinionated nature.

"I lost film projects because they thought I was opinionated. I would hear from heroes 'don't cast her she speaks a lot and has a lot of opinions.' They would prefer their girlfriends instead of me in projects. I can list at least 20-30 movies that I've lost. But it didn't make me bitter. It was my gradual evolution. Now when I look back, they look like fools, all of them," Mallika had told.