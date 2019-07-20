"We are dealing with it with respect and dignity, doesn't mean we hate each other," Arbaaz Khan on divorce from Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has perennially been in the news. Either it's her fitness videos that have made headlines or her relationship status. The latest updates from the model-actor's life is about her relationship status with beau Arjun Kapoor. However, in another development, Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan has opened up about their past relationship.

As per news reports, the producer-director-actor has said that he and Malaika share good memories from their marriage. He also added, that their son Arhaan is the reason for their bond. The couple had tied the knot in 1998 after dating for a quite a few years. They parted ways in 2016 and were officially divorced in May 2018. Arbaaz said, "We have been together for so many years, and shared so many memories. Most importantly we have kids together, so there’s a respect for each other. There was something that did not work between us so we got separated. However, this doesn’t mean that we will hate each other. We are mature individuals; we are dealing with it with respect and dignity."

The actor further said he shares a good relationship with his ex's family as well, "I have a good equation with her side of the family too. So if we could not live amicably under one roof, we decided to lead our lives separately. Our son has kept us bonded, and when he grows up everything will be better," he offered.

Meanwhile, both exes seem to have found love in their respective partners now. Malaika recently made it official that she is in a relationship with Arjun, while Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.