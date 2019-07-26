"Badshah is like my brother," says singer Astha Gill about her friendship with the DJ Waley Babu rapper

She is best known for her song, DJ Waley Babu, that she sung with rapper Badshah. Ever since the song was released in 2015, Astha Gill, independent musician and playback singer, has been climbing the popularity charts on music channels, radio stations, and music apps.



From songs like Kamariya (Stree), Proper Patola (Namaste England) and Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (Khoobsurat) to independent tracks like Buzz, Nain and the more recent Jeetega Saara India — an ode to the Indian cricket team, Astha has delivered some really memorable tunes. Talking about Jeetega Saara India, Astha says, “It was basically a song released to support our cricket team at the World Cup. I tweaked the lyrics of my earlier song Saara India Ghumade (that has garnered over 45 million views on YouTube) to Jeetega Saara India. A lot of people even made Tik Tok videos to this.” Although India didn’t win, her song continues to be popular.



Badshah and Astha



Astha who comes from a family of singers says it’s always more fun to work on her own tracks. “There’s more freedom when it comes to my own songs. I can experiment with the lyrics, sound and video. In films, you are restricted because you have to follow the narrative of the film and the brief of the director,” offers the artiste who works extensively with Badshah. When asked to reveal one secret that her fans and Badshah’s fans don’t know about them, she says, “Badshah is more like my brother now. I don’t have to think too much when I have to work with him. At the same time, he is very strict so I am a little scared when I am recording with him. We both love to eat, so there’s always some delicious food around when we are working!”



Talking about her musical influences, Astha says she has learnt a lot from her father and continues to do her riyaaz (practise) with him, but she reveals another lesser known fact, “Sunidhi Chauhan is my idol. I grew up listening to her and I continue to listen to her. I am in love with her voice.” When asked about whom she would love to work with, Astha gives us a long list of international artistes that includes Drake, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes and Charlie Puth.



