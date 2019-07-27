"Stop hypocrisy, Jaya Bachchan ji. Advise your husband, son and daugter-in-law," says Amar Singh to Jaya Bachchan

Politician and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh who once shared a great friendship with the Bachchan family is now openly criticising them. While the reason behind this rift between the friends is unknown, the politician has been constantly picking on both Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

Most recently, Singh posted a two-minute video on Twitter in which he is advising Jaya Bachchan, who is also an MP in Rajya Sabha, to stop being a hypocrite. He says, "My friend in the Rajya Sabha says the remote is in your hands, so when you watch women in obscene songs and dances, just switch off the television. But you are a mother and a wife. Why don't you ask your husband to stop saying, 'Chumma, chumma dede?' or ask him not to dance with heroines in rain? Why don't you ask your daughter-in-law (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) to stop doing roles like she did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil? Why don't you advice your son Abhishek (Bachchan) to not do films like Dhoom in which the actresses are nearly naked? Instead of advicing people outside, why don't you discipline people in your family?"



The divide between Singh and Bachchans has been widening with the former constantly lambasting the family.