Dangal actress Zaira Wasim quits Bollywood, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah says it's her choice

Dangal-fame actress Zaira Waseem announced her decision to quit the film industry earlier today via Instagram. In a six-page post that Zaira put up on her page, she said, "I want to confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e. my line of work. For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," she wrote.



"I officially declare my disassociation with this field," the 18-year-old actress announced. "The reason why I am openly doing so is not to paint a holier picture of myself but this is the least I can do to start afresh and this is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on," she added.



Coming out in support of her was former Jammu and Kashmir CM and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. He tweeted,"Who are any of us to question Zaira Wasim's choices? It's her life to do with as she pleases. All I will do is wish her well & hope that what ever she does makes her happy."



Zaira was last seen in the film Secret Superstar that was quite a hit with the audience.



See Zaira's post here:

