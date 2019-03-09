London buses display posters claiming Michael Jackson’s innocence in sexual abuse allegations

Many buses in London were spotted displaying posters of Michael Jackson, after the documentary Leaving Neverland aired this week in the UK. The posters claim that the King Of Pop was innocent after he was accused of sexual abuse by several boys, as a part of the documentary. The four-hour documentary has been directed by Dan Reed, and has two men who have alleged that Michael groomed and molested them, leading to uproar from fans.

The posters on the buses show a black and white photo of Michael Jackson’s face with the words “innocent” and "Facts don't lie. People do" and even a hashtag #MJINNOCENT. Interestingly, many fans have also created website called mjinnocent.com, which states all the evidence about Michael Jackson’s innocence and saying the allegations made are false. Anita Kotecha, a lawyer of the campaign said the posters on the buses were organised by a group of London-based fans, and will be displayed on 60 buses. She also added that they have known for the longest time about the innocence of the singer. Interestingly, the film was aired at the Sundance festival in January and Jackson's family called it a "public lynching" and have filed a suit against HBO, which co-produced the documentary.

The allegations against Michael Jackson came to light after two men - 36-year-old Wade Robson and 41-year-old James Safechuck alleged that Jackson molested them as children. While Robson had met the singer when he was five-years-old, Safechuck was eight-year-old when he appeared in a 1986 Pepsi commercial with the singer.

