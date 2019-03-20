"I have a woman in me, that makes me more of a man," Karan Johar slams troll for asking him about gender malfunction 

Bollywood star filmmaker Karan Johar is not new to getting trolled. Everything from his quirky fashion choices to his sexual orientation is frequently questioned and often trolled on social media. Karan recently appeared on actor Arbaaz Khan's chat show and in of the segments, he was made to read out a comment on him that asked if he has a 'gender malfunction.'

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shut down the troll with an epic response. He replied: "No. I was born a man. I’m proud to be a man. I have a woman in me, and that makes me more of a man." He also added that he no longer gets upset about being trolled.

Talking further about getting trolled, Karan said, "Initially when I used to get it (trolling), I used to deal with it by being upset and angry. Then it went into a state of indifference, because I was like, I can't let this get to me. Now, I am in a state of glorious amusement. Every morning I wake up to abuse, and it amuses me."

"The thing with social media is, it is definitely faceless and sometimes, it is nameless. There are people who are going through their own beats of life and some people bother them. They don't realise that some of us are as vulnerable as they are and go through our own hardships, turbulences, issues... Nobody realises that," he added.

"They unleash themselves on us. It's just the way it is. It's part of our business. They just think that if you are from the glamour industry, you are privileged. Some of us come home to loneliness, emptiness, fears, apprehensions, depression, anxiety. Everyone goes through the beats of life. It's just that we internalise it and they externalise it and keep writing this kind of random rubbish," he shared.

On the work front, Karan will soon begin work on his upcoming directorial venture, Takht.