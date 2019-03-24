"Equality needs to begin with headlines," tweets actor Arjun Kapoor in favour of actresses

Actor Arjun Kapoor has pointed out the need of gender equality in news headlines. On Twitter, Arjun pointed to an article which read: "It's Kartik Aaryan vs Arjun Kapoor! 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' to clash with 'Panipat' on December 6, 2019."

He then commented: "I think we ought to include Kriti Sanon, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's names when we refer to our films. It's high time, equality (should) begin with headlines."

Arjun has often spoken on women empowerment. He also starred in a film titled "Ki & Ka", which delved upon gender stereotyping. In Ashutosh Gowariker-directed "Panipat", he will feature with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The historical period drama will see Arjun in the role of Sadashivrao Bhau who served as the Sardar Senapati (commander-in-chief) of the Maratha army during the third battle of Panipat.

On box office, it will clash with "Pati Patni Aur Woh", an adaptation of B.R. Chopra's 1978 film with the same title. The film, a comical take on extra-marital affairs, is directed by Mudassar Aziz.