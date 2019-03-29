Ranveer Singh launches new record label IncInk with song Zeher; Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor react

After the success of Bollywood film Gully Boy, Bollywood’s newest superstar Ranveer Singh is on a high and his newest project is proof of what drives him every single day. The actor has launched his new independent record label called IncInk with filmmaker Navzar Eranee and DJ Cheetah. The Simmba actor announcing the launch tweeted saying being inclusive and independent is the soul of the project.

In the same tweet, Ranveer said the project’s first song will involve KaamBhari, Spitfire - @ntnmshra & SlowCheeta from the different hoods of our country. While adding that all his followers should definitely listen to their music, he also said it has been a manifestation of a certain vibe he has felt. Telling people a little more about the project he said the label is by artists for artists to discover, nurture & promote exciting talents from across India. Being a favourite among many in the industry, Bollywood actor and wife Deepika Padukone immediately commented on the post on Instagram saying Ranveer has no idea how proud she is of him and she has been a part of the sleepless nights and hours of debate to make his dream a reality.

However, it was not only Deepika who shared her appreciation but also Alia and Arjun Kapoor. Alia, who has a totally different name for him said, “Tutu, epic this is” while Arjun said, “Flow baba Flow”. With the launch, Ranveer has also said the first song Zeher sung by Kaam Bhaari will be launched today, as Ranveer is a huge fan of their music before they go on to promote and sign more artists in the future.