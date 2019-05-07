Met Gala 2019: Isha Ambani makes heads turn in a Prabal Gurung creation

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani turned many heads with her breathtaking look at the Met Gala 2019.



For the gala, Isha opted for a beautiful soft lilac creation by Prabal Gurung, the designer who styled actress Deepika Padukone's look for last year's Met Gala.



Going with this year's Met Gala theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", Isha wore a haute couture gown with a plunging neckline, featuring feather all over the skirt and embellishments on torso of the gown, which also featured a gorgeous long train.



She completed her princess-like look with a diamond neck piece and drop earrings.



The designer had previously given a sneak-peak to Isha's look few hours before the celebrations on Instagram.



He shared a photograph of the gown and captioned it: "A lilac love story for a cherished muse. Guess who wants to capture the carpet in this number?"

The theme for this year's gala was inspired by a seminal 1964 essay by Susan Sontag in which she describes the phenomenon as something that shan't be talked about: "To talk about Camp is therefore to betray it".



This is not the first time that Isha has attended the MET Gala.



Isha had also attended the event last year in a Christian Dior Couture dress from Maria Grazia Chiuri's first Haute Couture collection.