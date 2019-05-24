Salman Khan goes shirtless, tweets 'Swachch Bharat, Fit Bharat'

After congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his "decisive victory", Bollywood superstar Salman Khan went shirtless in a bid to urge Indians to work towards a 'Swachch and fit Bharat'.

Salman, awaiting the release of his film Bharat, on Thursday took to social media and posted a shirtless photograph, giving fans a dose of nostalgia of his Oh Oh Jaane Jaana song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya."Chilling and watching the news... Swachch Bharat, Fit Bharat," he captioned the photograph.

Clearly, he was following the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. He also took to Twitter to congratulate Modi on his victory for a second term."Many congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi on your decisive victory. We stand by you in building a stronger India," Salman wrote on Thursday.

As for Salman's shirtless post, it was flooded with comments from social media users. Actor Varun Dhawan commented: "Bhai just turned 18", while Salman's brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma commented: "Bhai is back".