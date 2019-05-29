'It's easy to type and judge': Arjun Kapoor responds to troller who shamed him for dating Malaika Arora

When a social media user accused actor Arjun Kapoor of having a "double standard" when it comes to relationships, he simply replied saying it is "easy to type and judge".



A Twitter user who goes by the Twitter handle @kusumbhutani wrote: "You hate your father's second wife because your father left your mother, and now you are dating a woman who is 11 years elder to you and has a teenage son. Why double standards Arjun Kapoor?"



Arjun, who has not hidden his relationship with Malaika Arora in recent times, replied: "I don't hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance. If I did, I wouldn't have been there for my dad, Janhvi and Khushi at a sensitive time... It's easy to type and judge, think a little. You are Varun Dhawan's fan, so I feel I should tell you, don't spread negativity with his face on your display picture."





The user then apologised to Arjun, Arjun's fans and Varun.



Varun then joined the discussion, and wrote: "Let us just all live our own lives. Arjun Kapoor has a big heart. Like I always say, I don't want any of my fans to talk bad about any actors. Keep it easy."



Arjun is the son of film producer Boney Kapoor and his former wife Mona. Boney went on to marry actress Sridevi, with whom he has two daughters.



When Sridevi died last year, Arjun stood like a rock for the family and has been supportive of Janhvi and Khushi.