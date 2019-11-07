'A powerful river always finds its course': Javed Akhtar on the Big B

Mumbai: Poet-writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar has collaborated with Salim Khan to create several memorable roles and scripts for Amitabh Bachchan, in his glory days as Bollywood's Angry Young Man.

Salim-Javed's scripts such as Deewar, Sholay, Trishul, Don, Kaala Patthar, Dostana, Shaan and Shakti redefined action, drama and heroism in the Bachchan era, crafting the towering Big B stature.

As Amitabh Bachchan completes 50 years in Bollywood, speaking about the process of creating those unforgettable films, Javed Akhtar said "We did not keep Amitabh Bachchan in mind while writing our earlier films, like Zanjeer, Deewar or Sholay. But after watching those performances, we felt he suits these roles the best. Nobody could have done it better. The same can be said about Don. We had the story. The film was not written keeping him in mind. But after writing the script, we felt he would be ideal for the role."

I like his performance in each of the films he did with us. He did a brilliant job in every film. So, I cannot single out one film as my favourite.

Amitabh Bachchan is an exceptionally talented and successful actor.

A talent like this always finds a way to express itself, just like a powerful river creates its own course and keeps flowing, no matter what obstacles come in its way.

Even if a jungle or a mountain comes in its way, the river will find its course.

He has done a wonderful job in the films written by us.

Some of his roles in our movies will always be remembered.

It would be incorrect to say his filmography is incomplete without our films.

I would like to say we have mutually benefitted each other.

My best wishes were always with him and today also I send my wishes.

In all these years, his dedication, hard work and passion have not changed a bit.

He has completed 50 years in this industry.

Till today, when I watch his films, I feel that even newcomers perhaps don't have the level of passion he does.

I wish he keeps working with this dedication so that we can enjoy his movies.