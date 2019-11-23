Vaani Kapoor's revealing outfit hurts religious sentiments, attracts police complaint

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor has landed in trouble yet again! And this time, over an Instagram picture.

The Befikre actress shared a picture of herself striking a pose, wearing a top with a plunging neckline --- and the top had the word "Ram" written all over it.

A complaint was filed against the actress with the Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station and the Mumbai police commissioner. The complainant, named Rama Sawant alleges that Vaani has hurt religious sentiments with her skimpy outfit, reports said.

The complaint letter read: "The undersigned is an ardent devotee of Lord Shri Ram'. The undersigned has come across a photograph of Bollywood actress by name Ms Vaani Kapoor on her Instagram, where under, she is found in vulgar cloth in semi-nude position and over her body and more particularly from her shoulder to breast, she is found to be wearing blouse/brassiere made out a cloth-like Ramnami, in as much as the names of Lord Shri Ram has been described containing a Shri Ram', which denotes to Lord Shri Ram.a

The complaint further stated: "In view of the facts set out hereinabove, and law enunciated by the Honourable Apex Court and so also various high courts of the Country including Hon'ble High Court, Bombay, you are requested to forthwith register an FIR against actress Vaani Kapoor for an offence punishable u/s. 215A of IPC and take further legal action so that she is brought to book/punished in accordance with the law."

Soon after the complaint was filed, Vaani removed the picture from her Instagram, but by then it had gone viral. The actress is yet to make an official statement.

