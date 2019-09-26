Kissandmiss: Priyanka, Kareena have an 'almost shared a kiss' face-off on set

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS): Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a video of "almost sharing a kiss" with her Aitraaz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan and called it their "kind of face-off" on a show's set.



Priyanka visited the sets of dance reality show Dance India Dance to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. She and Kareena, who is co-judging the show, were also seen shaking-a-leg together.



The Bajirao Mastani star took to Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video of herself along with Kareena. In the clip, the two are seen almost sharing a kiss.



"Our kind of face-off... Thank you #DanceIndiaDance for having us... so much fun with your talented contestants and judges. See you soon #KareenaKapoorKhan @terence_here @boscomartis @raftaarmusic... #TheSkyIsPink in theatres on Oct 11," Priyanka captioned the image.



The Sky Is Pink is a romantic drama about a couple, played by Priyanka and actor Farhan Akhtar, who lose their daughter (Zaira Wasim) to pulmonary fibrosis.



The film is directed by Shonali Bose and is slated to release on October 11.