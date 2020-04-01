Actress Anushka Sharma has been constantly updating her fans and followers on social media with messages during the lockdown period. In the latest update, the actress shared today on Twitter and Instagram, she has expressed gratitude for the basic things that people take for granted.

"Every dark cloud had a silver lining. And this time, while it may seem like the worst time and in so many ways it actually is, has also forcefully made us all stop and deal with things we might have been running away from because either we were ‘busy’ or it was convenient to say we were ‘busy’. If this time is respected for what it is, it will enable more light to shine through," says the actress in her picture message.

She adds further, "For me just having food, water, and a roof over my head and the good health of my family seems MOST important. Everything else is a bonus that I bow my head in gratitude for. But, that which we call ‘basic’ is not so basic for everyone after looking at all the people who struggle for just those few things. My prayers with them and their families. May everyone be safe and secure."

The picture note was accompanied with a family picture of Anushka, Virat and their pet dog. The actress and her cricketer husband pledged to donate to the PM-CARES Fund to help the government's COVID-19 relief work.