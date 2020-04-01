Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pledged their support to three organisations that are working towards providing people with necessary resources during the coronavirus pandemic namely United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Give India and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV).

Kareena made the announcement on Instagram and wrote, "At difficult times like these, we need to come together and help each other. We both have taken steps to do just that and have pledged our support to UNICEF, GIVE INDIA and the International Association for Human Values (IAHV). We urge those of you who can do the same. United we stand. Jai Hind.” The actress attributed it to Saif, herself and their son, Taimur.



Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas also decided to donate $100,000 along with the organisation BON V!V Spiked Seltzer to the women out there who are working for the betterment of society amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also requested her followers to nominate such women. Read the full story here: Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 to women doing their bit amid the coronavirus pandemic