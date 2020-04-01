Owning her feminine qualities, actress and filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar said that she can't imagine a world without women and it would be very dry since women are gentle, caring and spread a lot of love in the world.



"I feel so proud of being a woman because it's such a beautiful thing to be born as a woman. I think men can never understand how beautiful it is to be born as a woman because you are gentle, you are so caring and there is so much you give and so much love you spread in the world. I think the world would be so dry without women. I can't even imagine a world like that," said Divya who has acted in films like Love Today, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo and the short film Bulbul.

Divya has also directed the films Yaariyan and Sanam Re, both are produced by Bhushan Kumar, her husband and chairman of T-Series.

When asked if it is easy for a woman to make it to the top on her own, she replied saying it is not at all about gender. "Nothing is easy and I don't think it's a gender thing because in any field you work you have to put in hard work and your passion. In the same field, you compete with men and other women, so, your strength, your desire to be there, your passion and hard work matter more than anything. I don't feel it's a gender thing," she said.

The actress will next be seen in Satyameva Jayate 2, which is slated to release on October 2. Talking about the film, she said, "I am paired opposite John (Abraham). I am really excited about the film. It's a patriotic film. I don't want to reveal much about it but I am just excited about my role."

Directed by Milap Zaveri, it is a sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate and is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.



With inputs from IANS