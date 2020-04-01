As we speak to budding filmmaker Chirag Arora, the first thing he tells us is that he is quite excited after the premiere of his web-series, Who’s your Daddy? It stars Rahul Dev, Harsh Beniwal, Nikhil Bhambri and Divinaa Thackur. “During these difficult times I am sure it will lighten up people’s moods and give them another reason to enjoy at home,” says the Mumbai-based director. It has been a long journey for him since then as he assisted on a few Marathi films and documentaries in Delhi. He also studied direction at Whistling Woods International in Mumbai.



“Who’s Your Daddy was inspired by characters my friends and I have grown up watching around us since childhood. The show is based in Delhi where people live in close proximity and there’s a lot of exchange food, thoughts and even gossip,” says Chirag, who has also worked with iconic filmmaker Raj Kumar Santoshi on Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani. He further informs that the dramedy chronicles the day-to-day adventures of Soggy and his retired army personnel father Prem who live in Amar Colony, Lajpat Nagar, Delhi. Soggy runs a DVD rental shop which his grandmother or biji has no idea about. However, what follows is a curious case of events that catapults the family to absolute frenzy thereby leading to a laughter riot or the audience. “While I was directing music videos and advertisements, I had pitched this script to ALT Balaji and it was readily approved by them. We worked on it collectively till all of us were content with it,” says Chirag, adding that they had the challenge to meet and complete the project in 17 days. “It felt impossible to do 12 episodes in such a short period,” Chirag confesses, hoping that the audience will like his desi mashup of laughter and drama.



The show airs on ALT Balaji and ZEE5.