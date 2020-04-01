Besides acting, Siddhant Chaturvedi also has a knack for scribbling poetry, glimpses of which he keeps sharing on his Instagram account. While his verses, often signed as S and #MyNotes, receive immense love right now, he wasn't so lucky in this department when he wrote his first poem.

In a chat with Komal Nahta, the actor revealed that his first poem was written for a girl he liked. "It was very much inspired by William Wordsworth’s Daffodils (I Wandered Lonely As A Cloud). She kind of figured it out and she was like, ‘so you’re a copycat’ and threw it away," said Gully Boy actor.

On the work front, Siddhant has signed Bunty Aur Babli 2 where he will be seen alongside Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan and Sharvari Wagh. He was also going to begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s next, alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday but it has been on halt owing to the coronavirus pandemic.