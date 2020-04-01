Actress Sunny Leone always has some fun anecdotes to share from her younger days. The latest from the actress is a story about the first time she met her husband Daniel Weber.

As per reports, Sunny was headed for a date with someone else when she met Daniel in Las Vegas. “We were in Las Vegas and I was with my girlfriend. I was going to meet Daniel’s band mate at Mandalay Bay. I was supposed to go out on a date with Pauly Shore, who was a comedian.. But he ditched me,” she said. But Daniel said it was all destiny. “And God ushered me to her. That’s destiny,” he said.

When Daniel met Sunny, he saw that she was sitting with her friend, holding her hand, which gave him the wrong impression. “Daniel didn’t think I was straight. He thought I was a lesbian. I was with my girlfriend who is a lesbian but she dresses a bit masculine. He misread it completely,” she said. “I was confused because they were holding hands and I misread the situation,” revealed Daniel.

Now the couple reminisces and laughs about the incident. Sunny and Daniel have been married for nine years and have three children - their adopted daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher born through surrogacy.