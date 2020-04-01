Amal Sehrawat: April Fool's Day is another way to disrupt your monotonous daily life schedule in a fun way. It's also a test of your sense of humor, whether you can take a joke sportingly or not. I had once been fooled to come to Yash Raj Films to sign a film contract which later turned out to be a prank by my friends.



Vijayendra Kumeria: April Fool's Day to me is a fun day. It's fun to play pranks on people, it's fun when you are shooting as there is a lot of scope of playing pranks and having fun. The only thing I would request people this April Fool’s Day is that please don’t circulate fake news and rumours. Last year, I played a prank on my mom. She is a vegetarian. We were out for a family dinner. After she finished her soup, I slipped a tiny bone in her bowl and made her feel that she has accidentally had a non-vegetarian soup. It was funny to see her reaction. I have never seen her so hyper. After some time when I told her that it was a prank, I swear, she literally ran after me, to hit me. It was fun.



Mohsin Khan: We used to take artificial insects to school, made of rubber. We used to get these really big cockroaches, spiders and they all looked very real. We would leave these rubber insects on our friends' shoulders or on their desks. These are fun childhood memories which we will always remember.



Mohit Malhotra: I had given a chocolate shaped shocker instrument to my brother Himanshu Malhotra. I told him I got this for him to celebrate my new show. He was literally shocked when he ate it.



Mohamad Nazim: Last year, I was working on a show when some colleagues wanted me to ‘faint’ on the sets and scare the production team. I did and everyone panicked. When they realized that it was an April Fool’s joke, they got angry. However, we sorted it out later.



Shashank Vyas: Once, I told a bunch of friends that I have booked an entire show of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge. All my friends rushed to the theatre and on reaching there, they saw a housefull board. The girl I had a crush on also came and was very upset.



Mrunal Jain: I arranged for some fake cops to raid my dance school. As expected, my instructor and fellow students were totally scared. But they were not offended.