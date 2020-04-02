Mumbai, April 2 (IANS): As Ajay Devgn turned 51 on Thursday, B-Towners took to social media to wish the star a very happy birthday.



Sharing a photo with Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor tweeted: "Happy Birthday, @ajaydevgn!! Working with you has always been a memorable experience! Looking forward to many more! Hope you have a great birthday with your near and dear ones at home!"



Ajay's De De Pyaar De co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Happppy happppy bdayyyyy @ajaydevgn sir !! Wishing you the most amazing, happy and healthy year. Keep doing the great work and inspiring all of us."



Internet sensation and Bollywood hottie Urvashi Rautela shared: "Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn sir. It's always a great pleasure watching your amazing films. Hope you have a great day."



Actress Nushrat Bharucha tweeted: "A very very Happy Birthday to you @ajaydevgn sir! Hope you keep entertaining and roaring at the box office, like you do!"



Nora Fatehi expressed: "Happy birthday @ajaydevgn hope you have a blessed year ahead! Wishing you good health and happiness."



Randeep Hooda posted: "God bless you brother @ajaydevgn .. always."



Vivek Oberoi wrote: "Here's wishing the Singham of bollywood @ajaydevgn a very very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and create magic on-screen! More power to you! Much love and best wishes always #HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn."



Sunny Singh shared: "Happy Birthday @ajaydevgn bhaiya! My inspiration since childhood!"



Neil Nitin Mukesh tweeted: "Happy birthday dearest @ajaydevgn sir. God bless you with all the Happiness always. Loads of love and blessings."



Among filmmakers who took to social media to wish Devgn was Milap Zaveri. The writer-director, who scripted Devgn's 2004 slapstick hit Masti, shared: "A very very happy birthday to @ajaydevgn sir! Have had the pleasure of working with you in just one film #Masti but it was memorable! Wish you a wonderful day and year!"

Ajay Devgn & Vivek Oberoi (Photo: IANS)

Veteran director duo Abbas-Mustan tweeted: "Dear Ajay @ajaydevgn wishing you a very happy birthday. stay blessed always take care be safe.. love."



Director Anil Sharma wrote: "@ajaydevgn ji Aapko janm din ki badhai .. RAM JI ki kripa bani rahe."



Producer Bhushan Kumar wrote: "Many happy returns of the day @ajaydevgn. It's always a great pleasure to associate with you and I look forward to many more projects together. Hope you have a great day."



Wishes poured in from the actor's family, too. His sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji revealed a very interesting side of the actor's character and tweeted: "Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! @ajaydevgn."