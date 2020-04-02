Reports suggest that Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez will star opposite Power Star Pawan Kalyan in director Krish Jagarlamudi's next film touted to be a lavish period movie. She will be working on a 40-day schedule. Shooting will begin in Hyderabad once things ease out after the Coronavirus situation.

Krish is known for his national award-winning film war drama Kanche and Gabbar is Back.



Meanwhile, the diva was last seen in singer-rapper Badshah’s Genda Phool and Mere Angne Mein, with Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Asim Riaz opposite her. Tollywood insiders say that Pawan's character is inspired by the iconic Robin Hood.

