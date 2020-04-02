Singer and rapper Raftaar dedicated a special post thanking his sister Neethu, who is a nurse, for her services to the nation in the fight against the global pandemic COVID-19.

The rapper posted a picture of Nithu, which is a selfie from a hospital and shared it with the caption, “Neethu : Nurse : Mama ki ladki hahaa. We all are proud of you my sister. Fighting the epidemic on the front line with a smile on ur face. Ladki hamari heera hai. Salute to all the doctors and nurses or any kind of hospital staff who is working to save lives. Sabko bohat shukriyaa. Jai Hind.”

However, Raftaar has also been making efforts to feed the homeless strays during this period of lockdown through his organization, ‘4 dog sake of India’