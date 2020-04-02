‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’ from 1994’s action-thriller Mohra went on to be an iconic song. Featuring Raveena Tandon in a yellow saree and giving a sensuous performance, the song not only became a hit in the 90s but continues to get love even today, so much so that it has been recreated by actors like Karishma Tanna for a performance on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Sunny Leone for a performance at an award show and the leading hero of Mohra Akshay Kumar himself for his upcoming film, Sooryavanshi.

However, shooting it wasn’t so much fun for Raveena Tandon who filmed the song over the four days at a construction site which had rocks and nails lying around while she was dancing barefoot. The actress had even bruised her knees.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actress recalled catching a fever during the shoot since the rain song required her to be drenched and the water being used was very cold. Moreover, she was on her period while filming the song.

A remixed version of the song will now be featured in Sooryavanshi featuring Katrina Kaif. While this piece of information would have upset most people, Raveena is thrilled about the same."They (remixes) add new life to the song. I enjoy them. I loved Sheher Ki Ladki, Mast Mast, Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare," shared Raveena and added that she feels that remix versions look fresh. “And, I end up owning them again so its win-win situation for me.”

In the same interview, the actress also shared that her Imtihan co-star Saif Ali Khan has a really good comic timing. "I think after Chichi (Govinda), Saif Ali Khan has the next best comic timing. I wish he would do more comedy films."

Talking about her future project, Raveena, who will next be seen in much-awaited film KGF Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Sanjay Dutt, revealed that she is also in the process of writing a few scripts and is in talks for her digital debut. "Talks are on..nothing is finalised. I've been saying no to a lot of films. I might be doing a comedy with Ahmed Khan after everything is stable again. I've written a few (scripts) but am not acting in them. The roles are for much younger girls. I don't want to do 3 things together. I want to focus on writing and producing," informed Raveena leaving all of us waiting for the official announcement.