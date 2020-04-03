Actor Allu Arjun and wife Sneha Reddy celebrated their son Ayaan's 6th birthday, by throwing a surprise party for him on the eve of his birthday. While there is no denying that the pictures shared by the couple of their little boy waiting to cut his cake was beyond adorable, it was the Allu Arjun's note for his son that won over hearts on the internet.

I used to think “ what is Love ?? “ all my life . Many times in the past I felt strong feelings but I was not sure if it was love . But after you came into my life I now know what LOVE is . You are the LOVE . I Love you Ayaan . Happy Birthday My Baby pic.twitter.com/EQoLeumivD — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 3, 2020

Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy in 2011, and have two kids – son Ayaan and daughter Arha.

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s latest release is Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo co-starring Pooja Hegde performed extremely well at the box office. He will be seen next in another movie, tentatively titled AA 20. The film also features Vijay Sethupathi and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles. The action drama will be produced by Naveen Yerneni and is directed by Sukumar