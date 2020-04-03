With Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown, travelling has come to a halt. Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, also confessed that she is slightly distressed and wishes that she could be around her parents at the moment. She added that she was concerned about their health but added that her parents were concerned about her too since she stays alone. The actress, born and brought up in Sri Lanka expressed that she thinks those staying with their parents and family are really lucky right now. The actor, however, has been keeping busy by sharing work out videos and playing tunes on the piano for her fans.