Bollywood diva Sunny Leone launched her show on Instagram called ‘Locked Up With Sunny’ and we can assure you the first episode where she danced with abandon with digital creator Anisha Dixit was a lot of fun! The new Instagram live daily had her grooving with Anisha to songs like Bum Tam Tam by MC Fioti and Shakira’s Hips Don’t Lie. Today at 2.30 pm she will chat with photographer Dabboo Ratnani. At 2.30 today she will speak to photographer Dabbo Ratnani. However, in the middle of shows and coping with lockdown Sunny spoke to us about the show and how she manages to pack in so much in a day. Excerpts:



The poster on Sunny's Instagram



Tell us more about your brand new Instagram show, Locked up with Sunny.

The concept of the show is just to have fun and make our followers feel good for a while. It is light-hearted and we hope to get together and do some silly things together to make people smile.





Was it born out of the idea of lockdown?

It definitely is!. We don’t have much to do so I figured I will speak to my friends at least and I will get to see their faces at least. They are people that I want to meet or talk to, ask some questions and just lighten our mood.



Who are some of the guests you will be featuring and what will you be talking about?

The guests I want to have on the show include actors, actresses, influencers, people from PETA and those who can talk about their workouts, people from various walks of life. Every day could be something different.





From StarStruck Cosmetics to three kids and films - how do you find time to pack in so much?

It is while the children are sleeping! They keep us busy during these days with cooking, cleaning and taking care of them. But when they are taking their nap in the afternoon, I can engage and connect with all the people who have been supporting me for all these years and get some work done!





We loved your family dance on Justin Timberlake's song Can't Stop The Feeling with Daniel and Noah, Asher and Nisha. Can we hope for some more videos like that to lift our spirits?

The Justin Timberlake song was on the top of my children’s playlist right now. They call it papa’s song because he was the one who played it for them. They love it. I hope that we can make more videos like that and post it as people really liked it.