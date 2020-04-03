Kareena Kapoor on Friday re-posted a rare throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS): Kareena Kapoor on Friday re-posted a rare throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram, which was originally put up on social media by her elder sister Karisma Kapoor.

In the frame, Kareena and Karisma are seen with their late grandfather, Bollywood showman Raj Kapoor, and cousin, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Ranbir's elder sister Riddhima and Raj Kapoor's wife, late Krishna Raj Kapoor, are also seen in the photograph.

"We have discovered the OG posers of the Kapoor family," Kareena captioned her re-post.

Reacting to the post, Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt commented with a couple of heart emojis on the picture.

Riddhima called it the "cutest throwback ever".

Kareena joined Instagram in March. Currently, she boasts of 2.3 million followers on the photo-sharing application. On the work front, Kareena will be next seen opposite Aamir Khan in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Forrest Gump".